SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Behind a painful grimace, beneath hats and sunglasses, an entire population suffers in silence, desperately fighting an invisible illness.
The symptoms, debilitating headaches, aversion to light and sound, nausea, dizziness and visual disruptions, are aspects of a migraine, a condition caused by neurological abnormalities in the brain and brain stem.
This disease is the third most prevalent illness in the world and the sixth most disabling, according to the Migraine Research Foundation.
At Oculus Brain Centers, the premier functional neurology clinic in San Diego, Calif., doctors use drug alternatives and surgery-free solutions to better understand and treat each patient's condition. This brain-based, holistic treatment provides preventative care by helping patients identify and remove migraine triggers, as well as reduce their frequency, intensity and duration.
"We only concern ourselves with two things: identifying the root cause of the migraine and mapping out a path for patient wellness," said Stephanie Barbakoff, co-founder of Oculus Brain Centers and diplomate of the American Chiropractic Neurology Board.
Because no two brains have the same composition or response to treatment, Oculus doctors provide a combination of rehabilitation that fits each patient's needs. Treatment can include chiropractic adjustments, massage, electric stimulation and cognitive therapies, hormonal testing, diets and supplementation, as well as stress reduction techniques.
These methods are effective in improving the quality of life for migraine sufferers, providing optimal brain function.
Oculus doctors use state-of-the-art equipment to treat and correct neurological conditions without medicine or surgery. They create carefully customized care plans for patients through lifestyle modifications and neurological interventions, as a safer way to explore brain-related health issues.
Functional neurology focuses on conditions including migraines, post-concussion syndrome and post-stroke rehabilitation, among others. Barbakoff said that patients with these conditions often arrive at Oculus feeling helpless after seeking help from dozens of doctors and specialists that find normal brain MRIs and CT scans.
With so many migraine sufferers under-treated and more than half never diagnosed with a neurological dysfunction, effective treatment is key. Doctors at Oculus are trained to detect subtle changes in the nervous system, oftentimes detecting conditions early, before they become pathological.
While medication is often prescribed for patients, most don't realize that it's overused and the most common reason that individual migraine episodes turn chronic.
Because the therapies and applications involved in functional neurology don't include drugs or surgery, it makes working with someone who practices functional neurology a medically safer way to explore neurological health issues.
"Dedicating ourselves to helping people feel and function better, and to serve people who are out of options and hope, has far-reaching effects we can't quantify," Barbakoff said. "When people don't have pain, they have the chance to be their best selves."
For more information, visit www.oculusbraincenters.com.
Media Contact:
Stephanie Barbakoff
Phone: (619) 785-3688
Email: admin@oculusbraincenters.com
Related Images
migraine-treatment.jpeg
Migraine Treatment
Migraine