OCEANSIDE, California, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) reported today early pre-publication data suggesting that the administration of daily doses of QuadraMune™ in healthy volunteers results in statistically significant increases in immune response activity within 5 days.
Additionally, clinical data demonstrated a reduction in the ability of white blood cells drawn from patients who have taken QuadraMune™, to produce proteins associated with inflammation. Previous laboratory studies have shown that our QuadraMune™ ingredients can potently suppress inflammation[1], however, the current findings demonstrate that this is applicable in humans.
"There is a great need for natural ways of stimulating the immune system while suppressing unrestrained inflammation," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International and "Top Doctor" of San Diego in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019. "In viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, the virus selectively suppresses the part of the immune system responsible for its clearance. This component of the immune system is termed the 'innate immune system'. Subsequently, when the virus starts to replicate in the body, it uses molecular mechanisms to induce 'hyperactivation' of inflammatory molecules, which in many cases causes blood clotting, pneumonia, lung failure, and death. We are extremely excited about this current data and look forward to initiating larger clinical trials through a network of selected physicians which we are recruiting now."
The current clinical trial comprised of 8 healthy volunteers receiving QuadraMune™ at the daily recommended dose by the Company. Increases in natural killer cell activity were noted in the blood using a laboratory assay that determines the ability of these cells to kill target cells which have been compromised. Additionally, the data showed that significant reductions in the ability of blood cells taken from volunteers who received QuadraMune™, produced the inflammatory mediators such as interleukin-6 and TNF-alpha.
"There are key molecules that COVID-19 is activating in immune cells, which are also activated by numerous other pathologies," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "One such molecule is the NLRP3 Inflammasome[2]. By working with Dr. Veltmeyer and a team of leading researchers, we have created QuadraMune™ and are now pleased to be reporting what appears to be positive clinical signals of potential efficacy."
In addition to QuadraMune™, the Company has filed patents on umbilical cord serum-based approaches for inducing regeneration of tissues[3], including tissues damaged by COVID-19[4].
"As co-inventor of these technologies and as a practicing Physician who stares at the face of death on a daily basis, I am proud to be working with the brilliant team led by Mr. Dixon and Dr. Ichim to provide real hope to my patients," concluded Dr. Veltmeyer.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is at www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and our e-commerce is at www.youcanordernow.com and for additional info on QuadraMune™ visit www.areyoucovidmune.com/covidmune/.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
[1] https://www.biospace.com/article/releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-leverages-filed-and-issued-intellectual-property-to-develop-covid-19-nutraceutical-candidate-quadramune-/
[2] https://areyoucovidmune.com/covidmune/what-is-nlrp3/
[3] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutics-solutions-international-signs-agreement-with-beijing-regenesis-biotechnology-to-license-and-develop-patent-for-anti-aging-use-of-cord-blood-plasma-and-nanostilbene-300955458.html
[4] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-diego-top-doctor-james-veltmeyer-collaborates-with-therapeutic-solutions-international-in-cord-blood-based-immunotherapy-for-covid-19-damaged-lungs-301057622.html
