OCEANSIDE, California, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced the filing of a new patent application with lead inventor Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of TSOI and previously chosen as Top Doctor of San Diego in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019.
The patent application covers new data in which combinations of pterostilbene and other compounds with cord blood are shown to be capable of suppressing lung inflammation associated with COVID-19 in an animal model. The data is an extension of previous work by the Company in which patents have been filed and issued for immune modulation and reduction of inflammatory cytokine activation called "cytokine storm".
"The problem with the current situation is that everything has become about politics and not enough about patients," said Dr. James Veltmeyer. "As someone who is working on the frontlines, I am comforted by the work in our company, and others, in developing natural and regenerative means of combatting this virus….not just throwing toxic chemicals with the hope that some will kill the virus slightly more than they kill healthy cells."
Dr. Veltmeyer was a Congressional Candidate in 2018 and is active in the fight to bring awareness and change to the current Healthcare Crisis.
"It is refreshing to synergize our basic laboratory skills and expertise with clinical input and wisdom that Dr. Veltmeyer gives us. The motto of our company is to utilize these synergies to accelerate the development of potential treatments such as this one, and our previously announced, QuadraMune, in order to give patients a fighting chance," said Tim Dixon, President, and CEO of TSOI.
