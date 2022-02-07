SAN DIEGO, Feb.7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Northbound Treatment Center continues to promote long-term healing opportunities even after they have completed their inpatient or outpatient addiction treatment program. Aftercare solutions, such as 12 Step Programs, work exchange programs, and sober living arrangements provide individuals with continued support and healing that is necessary for long-term sobriety.
"It's not about whether or not you completed your addiction treatment program. It's about whether or not you continue your healing journey once your program is complete," says Ryan Snodgrass, Clinical Director of Northbound Treatment Center. "Starting recovery is challenging. What is even more challenging is maintaining sobriety when you no longer have the support of the treatment team. Our aftercare services allow individuals to develop a plan post-treatment with access to resources and a support community while they continue to heal."
Northbound Treatment Center in San Diego prioritizes levels of care so patients can continue to receive support while increasing flexibility and independence. Aftercare programs such as sober living options and job support allow individuals to create a proactive plan once they leave the facility. Additional programs such as alumni-supported initiatives and 12 step programs ensure that these individuals have resources to turn to when challenges arise after treatment.
Relapse prevention groups are another popular aspect of aftercare that help individuals learn to use their newly found coping skills and stay focused on sobriety. "Aftercare not only provides resources, but it also provides a community," Snodgrass continues. "If an individual is feeling triggered or going through a rough patch, it is important for them to know that resources are still available and they still have a network to rely on."
