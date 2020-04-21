SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego's Pilgrimage Yoga Online (www.pyo.yoga) is now offering every American household free access to their online yoga studio so people at home can manage their mental health and wellness during this period of social distancing and staying at home.
"We firmly believe that yoga should be available to everyone right now in this Covid-19 emergency, not just those who can pay," says Pilgrimage Yoga founder Sujantra McKeever.
Pilgrimage Yoga Online (pyo.yoga) is an extension and living component of the Pilgrimage of the Heart yoga studios located in San Diego, California. Each week thousands of yogis were practicing at our studios.
Our online yoga studio now offers the genuine experience of yoga in the comfort of your own home. Classes are taught by supportive, caring and knowledgeable instructors who offer you safe and effective techniques for the ancient art of yoga.
Pilgrimage Yoga Online gives you unlimited access to high quality, video yoga classes produced in our studios. Membership is FREE or you can choose to contribute at whatever rate you are comfortable with.
At Pilgrimage Yoga Online you will find hundreds of video yoga classes, guided meditations, yoga philosophy discussions, blogs, a large and growing kirtan (musical meditation) tutorial section, great performances with musicians from the world over... a comprehensive yoga resource. Visit: www.pyo.yoga.
Contact:
S. Neil Vineberg
Pilgrimage Yoga Online
1-631-377-1494