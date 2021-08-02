SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PURE BOTANIKA, a rising star in topical CBD therapy, has become one of the first CBD pain patch brands to successfully launch on Amazon. Their breakthrough product is a next generation transdermal pain patch that delivers 60 mg of broad spectrum CBD over 4 days. The PURE BOTANIKA CBD Pain Patch + Menthol is waterproof, discreet, and side-effect free.
The pioneering company is fueled by what has been proven to be the impressive power of CBD skin patches to treat pain. Their genesis lies in the benefits of treating transdermally, specifically the fact that when patches are used to administer CBD, no medicine is lost to the digestive process, which can also slow down absorption significantly. So patches are a quicker and more economical way to take CBD than oral methods. This highly bioavailable treatment is safe, legal, third-party tested for purity, and already getting rave five-star reviews.
For a lot of people, treating daily pain from muscles and joints, or nerve pain, means too many pills with side effects ranging from stomach upset to the risk of serious addiction. Topical CBD will not cause these issues and has been proven highly effective for soft tissue as well as certain types of nerve pain in the clinical studies that have become more than conclusive over the last five to ten years. But to use the phytocannabinoids in CBD to support the body's pain and inflammation response and treat pain properly, you need consistent dosage applied over time of high-quality hemp extract (CBD). That's where pain patches come in.
Pure Botanika's co-founders had been working with patches for a few years, when they found out about a new development in transdermal science and knew they wanted to launch their own pain-fighting product around it. What they developed is the result of the latest in transdermal drug delivery -- a next generation matrix patch featuring drug-in adhesive technology that outperforms top competitors in its class for transmissibility of active medicine through the skin and into the bloodstream.
"My partner, Leonard and I, have a real focus on helping people trying to manage pain without pills through what science has shown us is possible with transdermal CBD. I am so proud of the patch we've come up with because it stays on longer than the rest and is proven in lab testing to outperform its competitors on transmissibility through the skin. But what really matters is hearing from customers who have begun to use our patch to get off pain pills and manage their pain in a way that works way better for their lives -- that's really something!"
For those curious if this type of pain relief is for them, ordering is quick and easy, especially since Pure Botanika just announced their arrival on Amazon, already garnering positive Feedback such as five-star reviews and video testimonials:
"This product provides incredible pain relief! I have now used it on my lower back and my ankle, and I am always surprised at how quick and effective it is. It is important to me to have a natural option for pain relief and to not have to rely on synthetic options like pain pills."
Look for the brand's soothing colors and contemporary branding in-stores and apothecaries soon. Until then, you can enjoy free-shipping on orders over $60, and also sign up to hear about new product launches and sales (August 8 is National CBD day, and the company has hinted at a major flash sale that day). Out of California and proud to be co-founded by a female owner, Pure Botanika gives a portion of each of its sales to Feeding America, which has seen food insecurity in the US grow to all-time highs during the pandemic.
This is a brand to watch, having done it right by getting themselves on Amazon early and during a time when the marketplace has shifted almost entirely to online shopping. According to the Brightfield Group's Mid-Year 2021 Report, "the CBD industry is poised for stronger growth in 2022...the CBD market is expected to see a lift through the end of the year for the brands that have survived the pandemic...Now is the time to build strong brands across industries to ensure success when competition increases." Look for this company to consistently be on the cutting edge of this growing market-share, continuing to work with science of solving for side-effect free pain relief that works long-term.
