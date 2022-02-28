SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PURE BOTANIKA, launches its transdermal sleep patch, changing the way people manage the quality of their sleep. In honor of March's National Sleep Awareness Month, the company who made a name for themselves by quickly rising to the top of the topical CBD space with their CBD Pain Patch is proud to announce their The Good Night Sleep Patch: a next-generation, transdermal sleep patch that delivers a proprietary blend of broad-spectrum CBD, CBN, L-Theanine, Melatonin, and Myrcene to help people fall asleep and stay asleep all night without waking up groggy.
According to the American Sleep Association, over a third of all Americans get less than the recommended amount of sleep every night, and about 50-70 million people in this country (roughly 20%) suffer from sleep disorders, including sleep apnea, insomnia, and REM Sleep Behavior Disorder (RBD). The most common of these, sleep apnea, affects 1 in 3 worldwide.
Lack of sleep has been shown to cause poor focus, attention, and memory; irritability and other mood disturbances, impaired judgment and reaction time; and poor physical coordination (such as that required for driving). So for many, poor sleep is affecting every area of their life, from work and school to life and longevity. Trying to treat sleep problems often means medicating before bed and, if one has to get up in the middle of the night or treatment begins to wear off, making the tough choice to stick it out, take more and risk a groggy morning, or simply give up and get up altogether–all poor choices.
But Pure Botanika addresses the growing trends of using CBD for sleep in a revolutionary new way. Their highly bioavailable, time-released formula delivers consistent dosage into the skin throughout the night. The next-gen matrix patch construction works with the skin's natural process of osmosis so sleep-enhancing ingredients are absorbed evenly throughout a full sleep cycle–not just right at the beginning. This means people fall asleep more easily, but also stay asleep, then wake with ease as the last of the dose is absorbed and begins to wear off–no more "hangover" mornings.
Early focus groups already show the Good Night Sleep Patch is something new:
"I like this product! Fell asleep far easier than I usually do…Stayed asleep and woke up fresh without grogginess."
"One of my issues is having to get up to pee and then I am wide awake. The patch made me go back to sleep which is great. I felt fine the next day, not groggy."
Look for the brand's trademark soothing color gradient, this time with a night-time theme, and contemporary branding online and on Amazon in March of 2022, to mark the beginning of National Sleep Awareness Month. Out of California and proud to be co-founded by a female owner, Pure Botanika gives a portion of each of its sales to Feeding America, which has seen food insecurity in the US grow to all-time highs during the pandemic.
Pure Botanika is a health and wellness brand offering innovative CBD patches and wellness products designed to get people back to living the life they're meant to live. The company is headquartered in San Diego and can be found at its online shop and on Amazon.
