SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco Travel Association, the official destination marketing organization for the City and County of San Francisco, today opened a dedicated COVID-19 testing facility at Moscone Center to provide visitors, meeting attendees, and residents quick and easy access to affordable testing seven days a week.
Located in the heart of the city, the San Francisco Travel COVID Testing Center provides testing daily from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing hours can be expanded based on demand or to cater to attendees of mega-events in the city.
Operated by RokketMed, a certified COVID testing provider, the center offers rapid antigen tests for $40 and rapid PCR tests for $150. Formal documentation for international travel or access to venues requiring proof of a negative COVID test is provided upon request at no additional charge.
"By opening a COVID testing center, we are making it easier for travelers and meeting attendees to get convenient and affordable testing and for international travelers to meet travel requirements to return home," said Joe D'Alessandro, the president and CEO of San Francisco Travel. "We are focused on driving tourism recovery, and this center helps remove a potential barrier for visitors to San Francisco."
San Francisco Travel is believed to be the first DMO in the U.S. to provide visitors and city residents access to COVID testing.
"As a company dedicated to removing friction in accessing healthcare, RokketMed is thrilled to be partnering with SF Travel and the City of San Francisco to welcome back visitors and tourists safely. Providing affordable, and easily accessible COVID testing for visitors will set San Francisco apart as a destination," said Tracy Baldwin, founder and CEO of RokketMed.
The San Francisco COVID Testing Center is located on the ground floor of Moscone Center at 749 Howard Street. Testing takes less than five minutes, and results are texted or emailed; formal supporting documentation for the test result is provided upon request. The rapid antigen test provides results in 10 minutes or less, and the rapid PCR results take 30 minutes. Certified or licensed healthcare professionals will administer tests.
Appointments are recommended but not required and can be booked online at https://calendly.com/rokketmedtesting.
California recently became the first state in the U.S. to treat the coronavirus as a manageable, endemic risk. The state's new "Smarter" plan emphasizes prevention and adaptability. In San Francisco, more than 84% of San Francisco residents are fully vaccinated. The city has been hailed as a U.S. model in managing COVID-19 under Mayor London N. Breed's leadership.
The San Francisco Travel Association is the official destination marketing organization for the City and County of San Francisco. Tourism is San Francisco's largest industry. More than 25.8 million people visited the destination in 2019, spending more than $10 billion. Over 86,000 jobs are supported by tourism in San Francisco.
San Francisco is one of the metropolitan areas in the U.S. that has consistently kept Covid-19 largely under control. The COVID-19 Prevention & Enhanced Cleaning Guidelines put forth by the Hotel Council of San Francisco ensure that the city's hospitality businesses adhere to the most elaborate cleaning and safety protocols. San Francisco Travel invites all visitors who are planning to come in 2022 to contribute their part to a safe and enjoyable experience by taking its Safe Travel Pledge.
Launched in 2015, by a healthcare industry executive and former Army Registered Nurse, RokketMed is a San Francisco-based healthcare fintech company dedicated to removing friction and driving down the cost of healthcare. RokketMed has a healthcare fintech product allowing for point-of-care payments. It has a directory of same-day providers that support price transparency, self-pay, and affordable healthcare. RokketMed delivers onsite affordable COVID testing for businesses. At RokketMed we believe removing friction is the key to Next Generation Healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.rokketmed.com.
