SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Jose Chiropractor, Discover Chiropractic in San Jose has launched a new website in order to help ensure that people are able to book appointments and learn about the care they offer anytime and anywhere. The website is designed to help patients book appropriate chiropractic care and offers easy appointment setting features as well as special accommodations for individuals with visual difficulties.
The website gives individuals an easy way to discover, explore, and book the services offered.
Online Appointments for Chiropractor San Jose
The website offers an online appointment setting feature for both new and prior patients located in San Jose and the surrounding areas. The tool is designed to help patients get set up with a time and date for their chiropractic appointment in only a few minutes.
Care Options Outlined
While chiropractic care has become increasingly popular and affordable, many patients still aren't aware of the extent of care that they can receive from their chiropractor. The new website offers an outline of potential care that patients can receive.
Patients Can Know What to Expect
Going to a chiropractor can be intimidating for first-time patients. The website takes the pressure off the first visit by making more information available and helping prepare patients so they know what to expect during their first appointment.
Community Events Included
Patients can learn about events hosted by the practice including wellness workshops and chili cookouts. As a local practice, Discover Chiropractic has long been part of the community, and with the website in place, it will be easier than ever for residents of San Jose and surrounding areas to partake in educational and fun events.
Simple and Accessible
The new Discover Chiropractic website is easy to navigate and has been made with accessibility considerations in mind. While the website has most of the care information available to both potential and existing patients on the landing page, there are also other features such as a "meet the team" section and a blog that offers tips for a healthier lifestyle. Individuals who struggle with visual concerns can also find a variety of sizing and contrast accommodations for easy website viewing and navigation.
A Long-Overdue Upgrade
With many healthcare providers having websites and even social media accounts, and with patients wanting to know more about the care process, it seems like websites and online appointment scheduling are becoming the standard of care for many practices.
Dr. T.J. Osborne, as a chiropractor in San Jose, has been a practicing chiropractic since 1989 and is a member of the Wellness Advisory Council. Dr. Osborne is devoted to helping people with health challenges, and the website is designed to assist patients in finding care more easily.
