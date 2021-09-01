SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognizing when a parent or other senior relative is starting to need more help than usual is one of the first steps for avoiding a health or life threatening crisis. Elder Placement Professionals, a nationwide assisted living service based in San Luis Obispo, CA recently released the report, "The Importance of Getting Ahead of a Crisis" to help seniors and family members plan for important lifestyle changes.
Most seniors stay vital and active well through their lives and take advance charge of the changes that accompany aging. Their common sense tells them to move to a home without stairs if they start having balance issues, or that it's much more fun to enjoy healthy meals that are prepared for them and their friends and not worry about housework anymore. But, some conditions come on gradually, under everyone's radar and can lead to crisis situations.
The best thing to do is to have a conversation about aging preferences, and end of life preferences. Parents sometimes avoid introducing the topic for fear of upsetting their children. Children avoid discussing the topic because no one wants to face the loss of a parent. Discussing the needs and preferences now avoid problems later. To start, the San Luis Obispo assisted living advisors recommend answering the following questions and seeking any appropriate legal advice to put everyone's minds at ease:
- Is there a will or trust?
- Do the seniors involved have Advanced Health Care Directives (AHCD), also called living wills?
- Who has the power of attorney to make medical and financial decisions?
- Is the intention to live at home as long as possible?
- What are their wishes for senior living?
- Where do they keep medications? Make a list of medications and dosages.
Knowing lifestyle choices ahead of time helps make decisions for health care and safe living easier. By the time a senior citizen starts showing signs of declining health, an inability to care for himself or herself, or is injured, a crisis is underway. The decisions reached during a crisis may not be the choices your parent prefers.
There are many choices for safe, healthy and active lifestyles. The San Luis Obispo assisted living advisors from Elder Placement Professionals specializes in helping seniors and their families identify the best living choice from:
- Home Care
- Nursing Homes
- Residential Care Homes
- Retirement Communities
- Alzheimer's, Dementia, Parkinson's Care
- Assisted living in San Luis Obispo, and nationwide
The experienced advisors do all the leg work, helping find the best resolution and care setting. Support from Elder Placement Professionals includes an assessment of medical, social and financial needs, personalized tours of the new locations, facilitating medical paperwork and guidance through the entire placement process. Elder Placements Professionals are the go to source for assisted living. It's a free service for all clients.
"With our knowledge of the industry, we can find the best assisted living options available, save you time and frustration, and help you negotiate the costs to fit your budget," said owner Nicole Pazdan.
