Sanofi and the Parkinson's Foundation collaborate to advance the availability of free genetic testing and counseling for people with Parkinson's disease

* $1 million in research funding to support PD GENEration, a first-of-its-kind national study offering free genetic testing and counseling for people with Parkinson's disease (PD) * 10-15% of people with Parkinson's disease have a genetic form of the disease * Genetic testing provides better identification for clinical trial eligibility and may eventually enable personalized PD therapies