- Emerging data demonstrate commitment to advancing cancer care, including two fully in-house investigational compounds: a potential best-in-class oral SERD for breast cancer and a first-in-class anti-CEACAM5 antibody-drug conjugate for non-small cell lung cancer - Positive data for Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc) from largest-ever prospective clinical dataset o- PD-1 inhibitors in advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma to be presented - New data for Sarclisa® (isatuximab-irfc) and Jevtana® (cabazitaxel) in difficult-to-treat cancers reinforce breadth and depth of portfolio