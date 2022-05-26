Local community health plan partners with trusted community organizations to host a unique COVID-19 vaccination clinic and offers free haircuts to participating residents
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) has teamed up with COVID-19 Black (a Unity Care initiative) and Roots Community Health Center to provide free COVID boosters and haircuts to the community. The event, Booster and Barber Day, runs on Friday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SCFHP Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center.
Every person who shows up will be offered a free vaccination and free haircut. Local barber Ernest Ajala and beauty salon Cuts & More Hair Studio will be on hand to give haircuts. The event will also offer free blood pressure checks, diabetes checks, and rapid COVID test opportunities for attendees.
"For more than a year, SCFHP has activated our Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center to serve the residents of East San José by offering vaccination clinics with trusted community partners. We're especially proud to partner with COVID-19 Black and Roots Community Health Center on this event to give our community a self-care 'boost' through vaccinations and haircuts," said Chelsea Byom, Vice President of Marketing, Communications & Outreach at SCFHP. "We encourage everyone, once they are eligible, to get a COVID-19 booster."
Getting vaccinated and boosted remains the single best way to protect yourself, your family, and the community from catching and spreading COVID-19. According to county data, approximately 70% of booster-eligible residents aged 12 and over have received at least one booster dose. That number, however, is lower among African Americans and Hispanic/Latino residents.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk for COVID-19 infections and COVID-19–associated hospitalization are lower among fully vaccinated than unvaccinated persons. The reduction is even more pronounced among those who have received additional or booster doses.
Anyone aged 5 and over is eligible for a booster shot. People under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Please stay home if you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Booster and Barber Day
SCFHP Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center
408 N. Capitol Ave.
San Jose, CA 95113
Friday, May 27
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
