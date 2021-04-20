POLAND, Ohio, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ohio-based Sapphire Essentials announced today the launch of a Practitioner Advantage Program for their unique CBD product line, designed specifically to meet the needs of active adults and seniors. Sapphire products are made in the USA and use a proprietary & organically-grown hemp plant which delivers a broad spectrum, phytocannabinoid-rich and 100% THC-free CBD complex.
Sapphire Essentials was founded by nationally recognized healthy aging expert Dr. Jim Collins. As a Gerontologist focused on wellness and health care for seniors and older Americans, his 30-year plus career has spanned everything from Geropsychiatry to home health regimens for active seniors. The Practitioner Advantage Program offers medical and wellness professionals free original CBD educational content, access to full size product samples, a discount on product purchases for their practices, and a flexible inventory-free option for their practices.
"Sapphire Essentials reinvented the CBD market by offering the only products specifically designed for the needs of those over 40 in mind. With a burgeoning marketplace full of hemp-based "cures," and medical and wellness practitioners making CBD products a mainstay of their practices today, Sapphire offers a proprietary strain of hemp specifically bred for the most medicinally concentrated cannabinoid strains of medical cannabis—without causing a drug high. You enjoy the benefits without the worry. Practitioners and patients can feel great about this," said Dr. Jim Collins, Founder and CEO.
Sapphire Essentials stands by their quality and can prove the standards they set make a difference. That starts with the type of cannabis used to make their products. Grown in the United States, their hemp is fully licensed and registered with the Colorado State Department of Agriculture. It is Non-GMO, GMP compliant, eco-friendly, solvent-free, lab tested and grown without pesticides. But Dr. Collins goes even further, asking those interested to do their homework, research the possible benefits of CBD, and read results on Sapphire Essentials' website from third party testing of his products.
Through the Practitioner Advantage Program, doctors and wellness professionals can order directly from a proprietary portal at a significant discount or offer the Sapphire Essentials line of products through an inventory-free option at a smaller discount. Either way, this is a win/win for everyone.
As the medical and scientific advisor to Sapphire Essentials, Dr. Leonard Wisneski, MD, understands just how valuable a practitioner program is and how important it is to make products like Sapphire Essentials accessible within a practice. He has extensive knowledge and interest in the benefits of CBD and therapeutic applications involving the endocannabinoid system. With thirty years in the clinical practice of endocrinology, Dr. Wisneski is a recognized leader globally in the field of integrative and whole person health.
"From my work with NIH, fellowships, time as an adjunct professor, and work with patients, I can easily marry the thought processes and results of cutting-edge research with that of the traditional doctor-patient experience. So, I understand how doctors treat aging issues and where science can go to do even more. I am proud to partner with Sapphire Essentials to help the aging community explore the possibilities for living a better life," said Dr. Wisneski.
Every Sapphire Essentials product is fully lab tested and certified. Certificates of testing and information can be found on our website at http://www.sapphire-essentials.com. We are proud to offer consumer and wholesale partnerships on the website as well. To learn more about the Practitioner Advantage Program, please visit https://www.sapphire-essentials.com/practitioners/.
About Sapphire Essentials
Sapphire Essentials believes that everyone should be able to afford CBD supplements for their health and wellness. Our goal is to maximize quality of life organically for as many people as possible. Sapphire Essentials was created by a Gerontologist, licensed social worker, and a leader in senior care and we understand that older adults struggle daily with a number of physical and emotional health conditions. And while federal regulations will not allow us to state that CBD may help with specific ailments, we encourage everyone to do their research and become more educated on the possible benefits of CBD. For more information about Sapphire Essentials or our team, please visit http://www.sapphire-essentials.com.
Media Contact
Brooke Greenwald, Cornerstone Communications, LTD, 240-360-0866, brooke@cornerstonepr.net
SOURCE Sapphire Essentials