SARASOTA, Fla., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarring is often a major concern for patients seeking a facelift in Florida. Dr. Sessa, of Sarasota Surgical Arts, a leading plastic surgery center based in Sarasota, offers a minimally invasive version of the traditional facelift (https://www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com/face/facelift-sarasota-tampa/) called the SmartLift™. The SmartLift™ involves fewer incisions and usually less downtime than a typical facelift. Yet, results are often the same or better.
The SmartLift™ (https://www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com/face/smartlift-mini-facelift-sarasota/) places discreet and well hidden incisions under the chin and around the ears. These incisions are well hidden and shorter than the average facelift incisions. Making fewer and shortening incisions usually leads to a better recovery. Throughout his career, Dr. Sessa has performed hundreds of traditional facelift plastic surgeries. Wanting to make the procedure easier on patients, he refined his technique to feature shorter incisions.
On how shortening his incisions impacted the amount of scarring, Dr. Sessa commented, "Where I am now with the SmartLift, I'm giving people about a 50% reduction in the scar." For patients seeking a facelift near Sarasota, Dr. Sessa offers revolutionary technique and nearly two decades of experience performing the best plastic surgery in Florida.
About Sarasota Surgical Arts: Sarasota Surgical Arts is a premier and state accredited plastic surgery center located in Sarasota, FL. Dr. Alberico Sessa performs the best Sarasota plastic surgery including facelift, breast augmentation, and tummy tuck procedures. Dedicated to continual improvement and service to patients, Dr. Sessa routinely modifies his procedures to better serve patients, such as, with the SmartLift™. For more information about the SmartLift facelift and Sarasota Surgical Arts, visit our website (https://www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com/) and follow Dr. Sessa on Instagram @drcosmeticsurg.
