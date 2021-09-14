NORCROSS, Ga., Sep. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omega Bio-tek, a leading nucleic acid purification kit manufacturer, announces a 15-minute protocol for their Mag-Bind Viral RNA XPress Kit for magnetic processors. The new fast protocol was designed for diagnostic labs to meet the increased demand for rapid and high-throughput testing methods during the resurgence of COVID-19 and the new variants. The Mag-Bind Viral RNA XPress Kit and the Mag-Bind® Viral DNA/RNA 96 Kit have been used in millions of viral RNA extractions globally. Laboratories can now use the Mag-Bind Viral RNA XPress Kit to isolate viral RNA in as little as 15 minutes with the expedited protocol.
Laboratories with magnetic processors such as the Thermo KingFisher® Flex, Thermo KingFisher® Presto, Thermo KingFisher® DUO, Qiagen BioSprint® 96, and the Applied Biosystems MagMAX® 96 have approximately 25-minute extraction processing time. With the Omega Bio-tek 15-minute script, laboratories can obtain up to a 40% reduction in extraction processing time. The shortened protocol allows laboratories to have more extraction options for their automated magnetic processor platforms, maximizing either speed and throughput or yield and purity.
"The fast protocol for extracting SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA gives laboratories using magnetic processors the ability to process large numbers of samples rapidly during a time when it is critical to diagnose positive SARS-CoV-2 samples as quickly as possible," said Jeff Roeder, Field Applications Manager. "Our fast protocol can help clinical labs meet the world's reemerging testing demands due to the increase in COVID-19 infection rates."
Due to the new surge of infections, COVID-19 testing facilities and any laboratory extracting SARS-CoV-2 RNA using automated platforms may need to increase detection throughput. Omega Bio-tek has provided researchers with the Mag-Bind Viral RNA XPress Kit timely throughout the pandemic, without supply chain issues or backorders. Currently, Omega can ship viral RNA extraction kits same-day or next-day upon order receipt.
To explore all the benefits of the Mag-Bind Viral RNA Xpress Kit (Cat. No. M6219), visit: https://www.omegabiotek.com/product/mag-bind-viral-rna-xpress-kit/.
By continuing to provide an expanding product portfolio and a wide variety of automation solutions, Omega Bio-tek is dedicated to helping high-throughput users streamline the purification processes that revolutionize life science. To explore more about the automation advantages at Omega Bio-tek, visit: https://www.omegabiotek.com/high-throughput-purification/our-advantages/.
About OMEGA BIO-TEK, INC.
Omega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is an ISO 9001:2015 industry-leading manufacturer of DNA/RNA purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and genomics research. With a diversified product portfolio for low-throughout to high-throughput purification, Omega Bio-tek kits purify high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples. Omega Bio-tek's products and services are used in over 1000 universities and research institutes and over 100 different countries worldwide. Visit http://www.omegabiotek.com for more information on our products and services.
