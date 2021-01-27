- Preliminary results for the full year of 2020: Order intake up 49.0 percent; sales revenue up 30.2 percent; underlying EBITDA margin climbs to 29.6 percent - Bioprocess Solutions Division with a sharp rise in sales revenue and earnings and a key role as a provider of essential technologies for vaccine production - Significant double-digit growth in the Lab Products & Services Division despite a challenging first half due to the pandemic - Number of employees rises by 17.7 percent to more than 10,600 - Strong outlook for 2021: Sales revenue set to increase by 19 percent to 25 percent - Group management raises sales target for 2025 to about 5 billion euros