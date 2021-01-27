- Preliminary results for the full year of 2020: Sales revenue up 34.6 percent; underlying EBITDA margin climbs to 31.7 percent - Sartorius Stedim Biotech plays a key role as a provider of essential technologies for vaccine production - Number of employees rises by 21.6 percent to more than 7,500 - Strong outlook for 2021: Sales revenue set to grow by 20 percent to 26 percent - Group management raises sales target for 2025 to 4 billion euros