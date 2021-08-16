MECCA, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mohammed Othman Almaimani has been a board-certified general surgeon since 2011 and is currently a pediatric surgery fellow. He has recently released his debut book, "Essential Notes in General Surgery." This simplified medical textbook covers topics in general surgery designed to be sufficiently used by medical students, general surgery residents and senior general surgeons.
The book includes basic knowledge of anatomy, physiology and pathology as well as history, physical examination, investigation, detailed management, operative intervention and follow-up of the diseases discussed throughout. This educational text is divided into three main sections. The first covers basic surgical principles including fluids, hemostasis, shock, surgical infection, trauma, wound healing and critical care. The second section is followed by general surgery addressing upper GIT, colorectal, hepatobiliary and endocrine surgery. Lastly, the book discusses subspecialties in general surgery including pediatric, vascular, bariatric and thoracic surgery. "Essential Notes in General Surgery" is precise, digested, updated and provides the essential knowledge that will help medical students pass the board exams.
"It is my hope that this book will educate and help medical students, residents and surgeons studying and practicing in the general surgery specialty," said Dr. Almaimani. "By providing a concise summary of the knowledge needed for general surgery, medical professionals will save time and energy in their research."
Ultimately, "Essential Notes in General Surgery" summarizes Dr. Almaimani's years of work studying and practicing in the medical field. Dr. Almaimani pulls together the key information medical professionals need to know in the general surgery department making this medical text the go-to resource for those looking to excel in this field.
"Essential Notes in General Surgery"
By Mohammed Othman Almaimani
ISBN: 9781698703558 (softcover); 9781698703565 (hardcover); 9781698703541 (electronic)
Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Trafford Publishing
About the author
Dr. Mohammed Othman Almaimani, M.D. is a general surgeon and pediatric surgery fellow. Dr. Almaimani was born in Beverley, England and grew up in Saudi Arabia. He completed his undergraduate studies at the October 6 University in Cairo and graduated with a bachelor's degree in medicine and a bachelor's degree in surgery in 2011. Dr. Almaimani has been a Saudi board-certified general surgeon since 2018. Currently, he is enrolled in a pediatric surgery fellowship at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah.
