The study covers the pandemic's impact on Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector and new opportunities for medical device manufacturers and healthcare service, IT, and communications technology providers in the region. New opportunities include radiology and medical center upgrades, telemedicine, home monitoring services, management platforms for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (CVD), electronic health records (EHR), and healthcare professionals' training.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led governments worldwide to implement national lockdowns and social distancing measures to mitigate the virus' spread. The result is a large-scale drop in business confidence, consumer demand, and industrial production, leading to a global economic recession in 2020. The pandemic has impacted the healthcare sector and it has yet to return to full utilization capacity. Most countries have experienced disrupted supply chains, draining healthcare institutions financially and impacting their revenue in Q1 and Q2 2020.
Healthcare companies are stepping up to the COVID-19 outbreak induced-challenges. This crisis will change the healthcare sector's outlook as the focus shifts toward new technologies that will drive the market.
The study includes a comprehensive scenario-based analysis, focusing on the healthcare provider sector across Saudi Arabia to enable clients to sustain amid the present situation and thrive in the future. It highlights the estimated Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health expenditure budget and anticipated new spending budget on potential healthcare segments.
Stakeholders need to understand how these healthcare segments will evolve in the future and how vendors can become part of this growing movement. The analyst recognizes the importance of clients remaining on top of their strategic initiatives to achieve and sustain growth.
Information contained in this report includes the following:
- The pandemic's impact on the Saudi Arabia care pathway
- Key factors influencing the changing healthcare business in achieving the country's Vision 2030
- Drivers and restraints impacting the healthcare sector over the next five years
- Potential growth opportunities and game-changing technologies in the care pathway in the next 2-5 years
- Opportunity segments in Saudi Arabia, their potential, and 5-year revenue outlook
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the KSA Healthcare Sector
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Healthcare Sector Scope of Analysis
- Growth Opportunities, Healthcare Sector
2. Healthcare Sector Overview
- Healthcare System, Healthcare Sector
- Healthcare System Overview, Healthcare Sector
- Healthcare System Regional Distribution, Healthcare Sector
- Vision 2030
- Healthcare Sector Transformation Strategy, Vision 2030
- Government Initiatives, Vision 2030
- Key Investments/Initiatives Planned for FY 2020, Vision 2030
3. COVID-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector
- Providers' COVID-19-Caused Challenges, Healthcare Sector
- COVID-19 Medium-Term Impact, Healthcare Sector
- COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Budget and Investment, Healthcare Sector
- COVID-19 Impact on Hospital Operations and Human Resources, Healthcare Sector
- COVID-19 Impact on the Care Pathway, Healthcare Sector
4. COVID-19 Impact on PHC Infrastructure and Patients, Healthcare Sector
- COVID-19 Impact on PHC Infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities, Healthcare Sector
- COVID-19 Impact on Patients, Healthcare Sector
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare Sector
- Key Growth Metrics for Anticipated New Spending, KSA Healthcare Sector
- Growth Drivers for the Healthcare Sector
- Growth Restraints for the Healthcare Sector
- Forecast Assumptions, Anticipated New Spending, Healthcare Sector
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Segment, Healthcare Sector
- MoH Expenditure Budget Forecast, Healthcare Sector
- MoH Expenditure Budget Forecast Analysis, Healthcare Sector
- Budget Forecast by Anticipated New Spending, Healthcare Sector
- Budget Forecast Analysis by Anticipated New Spending, Healthcare Sector
7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Healthcare Sector
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Radiology Center Upgrades
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Genetic Counseling Services
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Management Platforms for Diabetes and CVD
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Healthcare Professionals Training
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Interest and Defined Funding for Telemedicine Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Medical Laboratory Modernizations
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Home Monitoring
- Growth Opportunity 8 - EHR and HIE Network Infrastructure
8. Next Steps
9. List of Exhibits
