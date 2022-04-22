Laura's Loft and Bluebird Bus of Hope receive grants to launch their pro-life initiatives
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Save the Storks announced today that they awarded a total of $20,000 in grants to two start-up nonprofit organizations. These organizations participated in Save the Storks' second Pro-Life Innovators Summit, held April 1-3 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
This 3-day interactive conference empowered participants to turn their pro-life ministry plan into a reality.
Conference attendees were selected after an extensive application process. They had the opportunity to hear from speakers like Life Training Institute's Megan Almon and EMA's (Every Mother's Advocate) founder and director, Charlee Tchividjian. Participants also received hands-on training from leaders in the pro-life movement on topics like how to set up a 501(c)(3), donor development, digital marketing, and website planning sessions for their ministry idea.
"We were elated to be able to host our summit for a second year in a row. All our attendees are so passionate and committed; to be part of their journeys is an absolute privilege and joy," said Save the Storks CEO Diane Ferraro. "We want to actively provide support for other innovative, entrepreneurial people and organizations in the pro-life movement."
The weekend ended with a Shark Tank-like pitch session where each attendee presented their pro-life non-profit concept to a panel of judges.
The winner of the first $10,000 grant was Amber Churn, founder of Laura's Loft. With the grant money, she will work toward fulfilling her organization's mission: To save life both in and outside the womb with the power of the Gospel, education, and technology.
"Being a recipient of the Pro-Life Innovation Grant will allow me to jumpstart vital holistic and sustainable services that are needed now in the Black community!" said Churn. "The grant gives me the opportunity to accomplish my dream of regenerating the Black family unit against abortion one unplanned pregnancy at a time."
The second grant of $10,000 was awarded to Polly Camery, founder of Bluebird Bus of Hope. The pro-life nonprofit aims to bridge the gap between services and the community in the most accessible way, offering life-affirming hope while revolutionizing the community's value of life.
"This grant is confirmation that my vision and passion is real and tangible! It empowers not just me, but everyone who shares the same passion for life," said Camery. "If you go after those big out-of-the-box ideas no matter how hard the journey may be, it's worth it! I am extremely blessed for the support and community from Save the Storks that goes well beyond this grant."
"The Pro-life Innovators Summit is an inspiring place where attendees, speakers and Save the Storks staff can bounce ideas off each other," said Sheila Cook, Save the Storks Events Manager, and the conference organizer. "Everyone in attendance was brainstorming how to bring excellence to their pro-life nonprofit and create actionable steps to bring their idea to fruition. It was encouraging to see unity among everyone as they collaborated to propel the pro-life movement forward in a positive and effective way."
Save the Storks' mission is to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman facing an unplanned pregnancy. This organization partners with pregnancy resource centers across the United States to empower women to choose life. Save the Storks has captured the imagination of millions with their innovative fleet of mobile medical units, known as the Stork Bus. Learn more about Save the Storks and become a monthly partner at http://www.savethestorks.com.
