The new mobile ministry will provide free ultrasounds, STI and pregnancy testing to women in Northern Kentucky and Southern Ohio
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Save the Storks announced today it delivered its 66th Stork Bus to 7 Hills Church in Florence, Kentucky. 7 Hills Church, with locations in Florence, KY and Cincinnati, OH, also has four online services every Sunday, reaching a nationwide audience. This new mobile clinic will allow 7 Hills Church to take their ministry to cities in the Kentucky Northern Ohio River region, reaching women who may not have medical services or resources at their time of greatest need. The Stork Bus will be unveiled at the church's Mother's Day services.
The 7 Hills Stork Bus model is one of the newest Stork Bus layout options. This innovative design allows for a separate counseling area from the exam room while still maintaining all the standard features that set the Stork Bus apart.
Save the Storks has been offering the choice for life aboard Stork Buses since its inception in 2012. Over 80% of women who see their ultrasound and hear their baby's heartbeat on a Stork Bus make the decision for life. The Stork Bus program across the United States is helping to address the fact that 79% of women who have ended a pregnancy say they were not sufficiently informed about their options beforehand.
"I'm so grateful for our partnership with Save the Storks," Pastor Marcus Mecum, 7 Hills Church, shared at the Stork Bus delivery. "They have offered the church at large a very real solution. In a world that's so easy to be known for what you're against, Save the Storks has given us a better way. We can be known for what we're for, not what we're against! We can proclaim the solution and offer real support to abortion-vulnerable women who need to know that they're not alone."
"The first Stork Bus delivered to the state of Kentucky could not have come at a better time than now," said Nikki Chamblee, Director of Mobile Operations. "Kentucky is one of the thirteen states that is expected to ban abortion once Roe V Wade is overturned. With their new Stork Bus, 7 Hills Church is going to make an incredible impact, empowering women to write a different story."
The life-affirming ministry Save the Storks, with headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is on track to have 100 Stork Buses on the road by the end of 2022. Each mobile medical clinic, staffed by licensed medical professionals, is custom-built to exact specifications and equipped with a new ultrasound. A local medical director oversees the Stork Bus and adheres to all city, county, and state health codes. In addition, Save the Storks offers a free partner program for all churches and pregnancy clinics.
Save the Storks' mission is to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman facing an unplanned pregnancy. This organization partners with pregnancy resource centers across the United States to empower women to choose life. Save the Storks has captured the imagination of millions with their innovative fleet of mobile medical unit known as the Stork Bus.
