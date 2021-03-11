COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Save the Storks launched its nationwide Partner Program. The program is designed to holistically transform pregnancy resource centers (PRCs) to reach more abortion-vulnerable woman in their communities through marketing, operations, fundraising and leadership development.
"We believe PRCs have a great calling and are called to greatness," said Megan Webb, Partner Program Manager. "PRCs are at the forefront of the pro-life movement providing care, counseling, material resources and medical services to women in need. Our goal is to provide wrap-around consulting services at no cost to PRCs, so they are better equipped to serve women in their communities. We believe the work they do is vital to changing the conversation around what it means to be pro-life and pro-woman."
In order to become a Save the Storks' Partner, a center must be willing to work towards becoming a medical PRC with ultrasound technology. According to data from pro-life networks Heartbeat International, Care Net and NIFLA, six out of every 10 pregnancy centers in the U.S.—1,661 total—provide free obstetric ultrasounds.
"Our program exists for the next generation of pregnancy centers," said Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks. "These centers have to be equipped to compete with other providers in the healthcare marketplace."
Planned Parenthood's latest report shows they perform 41 abortions for every one prenatal care service, and their prenatal care overall dropped by more than 1,100 people in 2020. This is where PRCs can step into that gap and provide true healthcare to women.
Save the Storks evaluates each program applicant and creates a custom, comprehensive action plan to enhance the overall effectiveness of the organization. The action plan focuses on a variety of initiatives, including marketing, fundraising, center redesigns or big goals the center needs help accomplishing -- all at no cost to the Partner.
But that's just the beginning – after completing the action plan, centers will become a "Certified Save the Storks Partner." As a Partner, they will have access to on-going industry leading services and training from Save the Storks and will be part of a nationwide network of like-minded centers driven by excellence.
"Save the Storks has a standard that is above reproach," said Renee Gray, executive director of Life Choice Pregnancy Center in Cheyenne, Wyo. "They make you feel like they've got your back, and they're in the trenches with you. They welcomed and adopted us into their family in ways that we have never had before."
About Save the Storks
Save the Storks exists to inspire cultural change by shaping compelling pro-life narratives and empowering strategic partners to serve and value every life. The organization partners with pregnancy resource centers across the United States to empower women with choice during pregnancy.
For more information about Save the Storks visit savethestorks.com
