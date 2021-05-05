NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On April 28, 2021, the American Foundation of Savoy Orders presented a $75,000 grant to The New York Foundling's habilitation programs for children with developmental disabilities from funds raised from its fundraising campaign, which began with its December virtual charity gala. Joseph Sciame, Savoy Foundation President and Carl J. Morelli, Foundation Chairman of the Board presented the grant to Bill Baccaglini, CEO of The New York Foundling at The Foundling's headquarters in New York City.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normally in-person Ballo di Savoia (Savoy Ball) gala, the 23rd Annual Winter Charity Benefit at the Metropolitan Club in New York City, shifted to a virtual video presentation, which was broadcast on the Foundation's newly launched youtube channel on the evening of December 12. Moving the gala online is a shining example of how non-profits are adapting to the current climate in order to still raise critical funds. Over 500 Savoy Orders members and guests tuned in from the comfort of their own homes to view an elegant video presentation, which captured the essence of past Savoy Ball events and the highlighted the historic mission of the Savoy Orders. The virtual event on the YouTube channel continued to generate donations from members and friends of the American Delegation of Savoy Orders through March 2021. Funds were also raised for other charitable initiatives of the Savoy Foundation's "Chivalry For Children's Causes™" mission and educational programs such as the Savoy History Series and the Savoy Orders Pigott Scholarships.
Upon receiving the grant, Mr. Baccaglini remarked: "Throughout the pandemic, The New York Foundling has continued to provide $500 for 1 month of weekly special habilitation and skills training and therapy for a child with a developmental disability. This generous grant from the Savoy Foundation will enhance the lives of many children in need of these services and create a supportive and nurturing environment, helping the children we serve strive toward independence and become thriving members of their communities."
To view the 2020 Virtual Savoy Ball Video presentation, please click here: https://youtu.be/KAlHlj8Xcsw
ABOUT THE SAVOY FOUNDATION AND THE AMERICAN DELEGATION OF SAVOY ORDERS
The American Delegation of Savoy Orders, which includes the United States of America, is among 35 delegations of the Savoy Orders located throughout Europe, the Americas and Japan. The Dynastic Orders of the Royal House of Savoy are among the oldest orders of chivalry in the world. Their origins and their principles, traditions and humanitarian goals, like those of the Royal House of Savoy that has the hereditary right to confer them, date back a thousand years. The American Delegation of Savoy Orders through its charitable arm, The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, Incorporated, contributes to humanitarian, hospitaller and charitable projects and initiatives in the United States and abroad, particularly in healthcare and hospice care, disaster relief, education programs and children's causes.
The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, Incorporated, a 501(c) (3) charitable organization headquartered in New York City, has supported local, national, and international charities focusing on medical, educational, social assistance and humanitarian fields, including philanthropy for hospitals, relief agencies, children's causes and hospice care for the poor, infirm and elderly. The Foundation whose current mission is "Chivalry for Children's Causes," is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Roster Consultative Statues with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
For more information on supporting the causes of the American Foundation of Savoy Orders, see below.
CONTACT:
Larissa Van Duser, Executive Director, American Foundation of Savoy Orders
amsavoy@aol.com, +1 212 972-0495
For more information, visit http://www.savoia.org
Media Contact
Larissa Van Duser, American Foundation of Savoy Orders, 212 972 0495, amsavoy@aol.com
SOURCE American Foundation of Savoy Orders