MANHASSET, N.Y., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Square Care Medical Group Welcomes the Grand Opening of Square Care Breast Imaging at Manhasset!
Manhasset, NY: Square Care Medical Group, a multi-specialty group with a focus on Women's Healthcare, is excited to announce its second ancillary service as it opens the Square Care Breast Imaging Program at Manhasset. The new suite will be located in the office building at 1615 Northern Boulevard in Manhasset, which currently houses multiple Square Care Medical Group offices, including the offices of Drs. Trongone and Petrocelli and Premier Women's Health and will become the dedicated location for Dr. Smith-Levitin's Center for Maternal Fetal Medicine and Advanced Women's Imaging (opening on May 17th!). This Breast Imaging site, the second for Square Care Medical Group, is made possible by Mt. Sinai Radiology and Unified Women's Healthcare.
Square Care Medical Group affiliated with Unified Women's Healthcare, a national physician management company, in 2019. Through its Mammography Services division, Unified has placed more than 30 mammography suites in several of its affiliated practices across seven states.
Kelli Vasquez, Market Leader for Unified Women's Healthcare Operations, New York, notes, "Please join me in congratulating the Partners of Premier Women's Health, Dr. Trongone and Dr. Petrocelli, Redefining Health Medical, and North Shore OBGYN in the launch of the Square Care Breast Imaging Program at Manhasset!"
All patients of our Square Care Breast Imaging Program should expect to receive superb care, and known for:
- Breast-Certified Radiologists and Qualified Technologists
- Screening and Diagnostic Mammography Ultrasound
- Timely Results and 3D Mammography
Here is the information for the Square Care Breast Imaging Program and Making Appointments:
- 1615 Northern Boulevard, Suite 102 Manhasset, NY 11030
- Phone: 516-806-5707
- Fax: 516-269-6781
- Affiliated Providers:
1. Gilad Greenberg, MD
2. Ilia Calluzzo, MD
3. Richard Herzog, MD
4. Randi Rothstein, MD
5. Christine Melgar, MD
6. Richard Trongone, MD
7. Justin Petrocelli, MD
8. Henry Prince, MD
9. Cindy Tobin, MD
10. Melissa Oppenheim, MD
11. Jeanine Morris-Rush, MD
12. Helen Park, MD
13. Yulia Aronovich, MD
14. Krista Wasserman, MD
15. Tatyana Zubkina, MD
16. Terah Stiell, PA
17. Lisa Collins, NP
18. Mary Hickey, NP
19. Anita Sadaty, MD
20. Lucy Gade, MD
About Square Care Medical Group
Square Care Medical Group is a value driven, multi-specialty group with locations throughout Long Island and expanding throughout the New York metropolitan area. We are a physician-owned and lead Medical Group whose vision is to fundamentally change the way care is delivered and provide the highest quality, most efficient and effective care possible to enable positive health outcomes for our population.
Square Care Medical Group is a proud affiliated medical practice of Unified Women's Healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.squarecarehealth.com.
About Unified Women's Healthcare
Unified Women's Healthcare is the leading physician practice management company that provides indispensable business knowledge, innovation and support to physicians and their teams. With a single-specialty focus on women's healthcare, Unified offers a complete suite of practice management services as well as ancillary services and diversified business strategies to help drive practice growth.
Unified Mammography Services, a division of Unified Women's Healthcare, is a completely turnkey solution that provides project management, installation, inspections, state licensing and highly qualified staff. Working with imaging industry leaders and the latest in 3D mammography technology affords the best experience for our valued patients. For more information, visit http://www.unifiedwomenshealthcare.com.
