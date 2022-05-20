The SBB Research Group Foundation invited six prior grant recipients to share updates on their critical efforts to support the local community
CHICAGO, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation invited six prior grant recipients to share updates on their critical efforts to support the local community. The Foundation awarded additional grants to further each of their missions (organizations listed alphabetically):
- Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois (Central Illinois) empowers community members facing low-income struggles by providing poverty-fighting initiatives and services for those in crisis. The initial grant provided additional toiletries and transportation services to their elderly constituents.
- Family Matters (Chicago) partners with youth and families in northeast Chicago, seeking to facilitate personal and collective justice and deliver meaningful social change to community members. The organization used the initial grant to develop additional lesson plans and curricula.
- Heartland Animal Shelter (Northbrook) is a Northbrook-based adoption shelter dedicated to finding permanent caring homes for homeless animals and educating the public about responsible pet ownership. The initial grant helped fund a volunteer coordinator and improve program tracking metrics.
- Mobile Care Chicago (Chicago) operates a fleet of mobile clinics that offer free medical and dental care to low-income families in the Chicago area. During the pandemic, the organization used the initial grant to bring testing, vaccination, and COVID education into the community.
- Share Our Spare (Chicago) collects and distributes essential baby items to families struggling with in poverty, helping their children thrive early in life. The initial grant enabled Share our Spare to increase the distribution of diapers by 60% during the pandemic.
- Simply Destinee (Aurora) saves lives by promoting mental health and raising awareness about suicide; their inspirational dance and art programs foster creativity and social-emotional learning. The initial grant extended dance programs focused on social and emotional learning during the pandemic.
"These six grant recipients help the community in so many ways," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the Foundation. "We are honored to further our partnerships with these organizations."
To apply for a grant from the Foundation, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. New grants are awarded each month and any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply.
