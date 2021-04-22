SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scale Media, a tech-driven company powering next-generation CPG brands that help people live better, announces they have changed the name of its fast-growing lifestyle wellness brand from 'LiveWell Labs' to 'Live Conscious.' The new name is part of the company's rebranding strategy to reflect the brand's evolution, expanded focus and vision for a healthier future. In pursuit of their mission to holistically support consumers' journey to a healthier self, while also positively impacting communities and the environment, Live Conscious has partnered with the Eden Reforestation Project to plant one million trees in the upcoming year through the organization's poverty initiative.
Recognized as tech innovators in the beauty, health and wellness space, Scale's renaming of their brand to Live Conscious pays homage to their initial intentions to help people simply 'live well' through better nutrition grounded in ancient wisdom and modern science. Given that the Live Conscious brand has experienced tremendous growth since its launch in 2014, the next, natural step was to play a bigger role in giving back to the community.
"It is no longer enough to inspire people to live well," said Ziv Haklili, CoFounder of Scale. "It is time to encourage individuals to live more consciously. This means intentionally stepping up and taking care of others and the world around us in conjunction with self on the individual level."
Added Haklili: "Regarding the re-name, we chose something that really speaks to the brand's overall purpose to help people live more consciously. A big part of that is improving their overall well-being -- and raising awareness about the environment. We are excited about our partnership with Eden Reforestation Project because we share common values in elevating one's quality of living."
Eden Reforestation Project is an organization committed to reducing extreme poverty and restoring healthy forests by employing local people to plant millions of trees annually.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Live Conscious, a brand that truly cares about playing a bigger role in the health of the planet and those who inhabit it," said Chief Development Officer of Eden Reforestation, Debra Crawford. "Together, we will make a greater environmental impact, planting more trees and supporting more impoverished communities across the globe."
To learn more about Live Conscious, visit weliveconscious.com.
About Eden Reforestation:
Eden Reforestation Projects (Eden) is a 501(c)3 international nonprofit that is committed to alleviating extreme poverty and restoring healthy forests in Madagascar, Haiti, Nepal, Indonesia, Mozambique, Kenya, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Through their "Employ to Plant" methodology, they provide fair-wage and consistent employment to thousands of people in communities suffering from extreme poverty. People are employed to produce, plant, and guard an average of 15 million trees every month. Since Eden's launch in 2005, over 333 million trees have been planted, and the lives of thousands of people are being transformed. Eden's employees are now sending their children to school and able to afford food, clothing, and medical care. Further, as a result of consistent employment, hundreds of Eden's workers have escaped debt slavery, and sustainable farming and fishing are returning as a result of the restored environment. Learn more at edenprojects.org.
About Scale:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Scale is a tech-driven direct-to-consumer company that builds and deploys next-generation CPG brands in the beauty, health and wellness industries. Through their proprietary eCommerce and digital marketing engine, Scale transforms consumers' end-to-end online shopping experience while increasing brand loyalty and retention. Founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneurs Ben Flohr and Ziv Haklili, the company has rapidly powered and scaled concepts into multi-million-dollar consumer lifestyle brands, including 1MD, Hair La Vie, Simple Beauty, Live Conscious, Tru Alchemy and Essential Elements. Today, Scale's growing portfolio of 70+ products helps hundreds of thousands of people live healthier lives. The company is recognized as a Forbes' Best Startup Employer for 2020, and is the 2020 recipient of the NBJ Leadership & Growth Award. Learn more about Scale and their house of brands at ScaleMedia.com.
