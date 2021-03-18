SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scale Media has just unveiled Tru Alchemy, an innovative selfcare brand with a powerful lineup of scientifically-formulated and nourishing skincare products. Tru Alchemy is Scale's sixth CPG brand to launch in the wellness and beauty space, expanding the tech-driven DTC company's mission to create healthier and happier lives through the seamless integration of science, technology, nature and health education.
Tru Alchemy's product family transcends conventional skincare by using clean, gentle and wholesome formulas with intentional ingredients and immersive applications to deliver instant gratification and lasting results. The five selfcare products embrace Scale's holistic approach to innovation at the intersection of beauty, nature, science and consumer experience:
GLOW SERUM – A deeply nurturing serum formulated with an ultra-potent form of antioxidant Vitamin C, plus the brightening power of natural Bakuchiol and an advanced TriDroxy Acid Blend™ to encourage newer-looking skin at the cellular level
QUENCH CRÈME – A daily moisturizer with Hyaluronix® designed to replenish skin moisture at the cellular level, plus prevent signs of aging with Bakuchiol, which helps skin appear firm and refined. Our best-in-class natural ingredients plump and promote a visibly-healthy barrier for softer, younger-looking skin
CELESTIAL CLEANSER – A gentle, sulfate-free cleanser formulated with a combination of mineral clay, cucumber and melon to naturally draw out dirt, oil and other impurities, and to also brighten skin and calm redness
EYE ELIXIR – An eye cream/serum that instantly cools and hydrates the delicate eye area with Hyaluronix®, caffeine and light-diffusing technology to plump away signs of wrinkles and puffiness, while brightening dark circles and softening the look of fine lines
SPOT CHECK – A dark spot brightening serum formulated with Niacinamide and skin-hydrating TriDroxy Acid Blend™, plus Hyaluronix® to effectively mask sunspots, post-blemish shadows, and other unwanted imperfections
"Tru Alchemy embodies Scale Media's mission of helping people live healthier, happier lives by integrating the best that nature and science have to offer together with expert-backed, world-class product innovations," said Ziv Haklili, CoFounder of Scale. "As passionate brand builders in the beauty & wellness space, Tru Alchemy allowed us to go inward and develop something beyond skincare that's transformative, empowering and personal. We're proud to have created a skincare brand that meets the moment, invites you to be present, and gives you the space to be mindful so that you can approach your day with a beauty-positive mindset."
The Tru Alchemy products are available to order at TruAlchemySkin.com. Learn more about Scale and their house of brands at ScaleMedia.com.
About Scale:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Scale is a tech-driven direct-to-consumer company that builds and deploys next-generation CPG brands in the beauty, health and wellness industries. Through their proprietary eCommerce and digital marketing engine, Scale transforms consumers' end-to-end online shopping experience while increasing brand loyalty and retention. Founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneurs Ben Flohr and Ziv Haklili , the company has rapidly powered and scaled concepts into multi-million-dollar consumer lifestyle brands, including 1MD, Hair La Vie, Simple Beauty, Live Conscious, and Essential Elements. Today, Scale's growing portfolio of 80+ products helps hundreds of thousands of people live healthier lives. The company is recognized as a Forbes' Best Startup Employer for 2020, and is the 2020 recipient of the NBJ Leadership & Growth Award. Learn more at ScaleMedia.com.
