TORONTO, Ontario, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If the recent pandemic taught us anything, it is that clinical research can deliver effective treatments quicker by adopting the right technology. Electronic informed consent (eConsent) is a digital solution that streamlines the entire consent process, supports large portfolios, and enables decentralized studies.
Register today for the webinar and discover:
- How different models of eConsent enable effective and efficient scale up as well as accommodates different patient populations in both traditional and decentralized clinical trials
- Solution properties that enable easy transition from pilot to use at scale
- Best practices for managing global eConsent/reconsent for traditional, remote, or hybrid trials
- Important regulatory considerations related to eConsent usage
- Learn the rationale and approach to scaling up eConsent usage across an organization: Edwin Cohen from AstraZeneca will discuss the company's rationale for scaling up, their adopted processes and how eConsent fits within their eClinical technology infrastructure
Whether you are curious about using eConsent or need tips to scale up, register for this free webinar to learn from some of the industry's top experts why eConsent is the future of clinical trial research.
Join Edwin Cohen, Digital Health R&D at AstraZeneca and experts from Signant Health: Ryan Bowe, Head of Regulatory Compliance; Mika Lindroos, Director of Product Management; and Dr. Bill Byrom, Principal, eCOA Science for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Scaling Up eConsent in Traditional and Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs).
