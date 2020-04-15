LONG BEACH, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan®, a not-for-profit provider of Medicare Advantage health plans to seniors in California, today announced it is committing $5.1 million to address a variety of needs for vulnerable seniors and others at risk due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With deep seated, community-based roots, SCAN's financial commitment to help stakeholders during the current crisis aligns with the organization's long-held mission of keeping seniors healthy and independent.
"Recognizing SCAN is in a position to offer emergency funding, we immediately knew it was our duty to support those facing uncertainty and disruption to their lives," stated Chris Wing, CEO of SCAN Health Plan. "With 40-plus years working alongside community organizations, we know how to most effectively direct these funds. We are pleased to be able to provide this additional direct support for seniors, while also assisting those we rely on to serve them."
The emergency funding will address:
- Delivery of additional services to seniors in need of nutritious meals and other essential supplies
- Additional financial support to non-profit, senior-focused organizations and provider groups in addition to the nearly $350,000 in COVID-19-related funding SCAN has already provided to such groups
- Assistance for SCAN employees most impacted by current circumstances
To help ensure that cost is not a barrier for SCAN Health Plan members seeking care, the plan has waived copays for urgent and primary care visits related to COVID-19, including those offered via telehealth. "Many SCAN plans already include $0 copays for urgent, primary care and telehealth visits. We are temporarily extending that benefit to all plans so no SCAN member incurs a cost for these services," Wing noted.
"While no one is untouched by the implications of coronavirus, older adults are not only highly susceptible to the virus, but also may face unique barriers to physical and mental wellbeing while sheltering in place," added Wing. "With social isolation, food insecurity and limited access to transportation among the social determinants of health most likely to impact seniors, our aim with this funding is to help ease these and related challenges caused by this pandemic."
