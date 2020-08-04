LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan®, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, today announced it has launched Rally®, an interactive member engagement platform from digital health company Rally Health, Inc. Working in collaboration with Rally, SCAN is offering its members a digital solution that enables them to engage in online social communities, set and meet wellness goals and get information about the health topics of interest to them.
"At SCAN we're committed to evolving the use of technology to best suit the needs of older adults," said Josh Goode, SCAN Chief Information Officer. "And at a time when seniors are thrust into the use of technology for a variety of reasons, the Rally platform can serve as an alternative source for staying engaged and connected."
The introduction of an online interactive experience for health, wellness and social connectivity comes as seniors' lives have been impacted significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sheltering in place has forced many to become more familiar with tech platforms for everything from doctor's appointments to ordering groceries to staying in touch with loved ones.
"Now more than ever, technology is a vital link in helping older adults remain healthy and independent while staying safe at home," explained Eve Gelb, senior vice president of member and community health at SCAN. "While tech can't replace in-person interaction, we hope it will support our members by providing some of the connection they may be missing during this time."
The easy-to-use platform allows SCAN members to get information on topics such as managing chronic conditions and mental wellbeing. Members are also able to join online social communities where they can interact with their peers, providing an option to in-person socializing and expanding their social circle beyond physical distancing limitations.
"We're proud to collaborate with SCAN to offer a platform that helps older adults get engaged in their health online," said Stephen Olin, senior vice president of product at Rally Health. "As more and more SCAN members participate, we'll be customizing the Rally content and offerings to best serve their wants and needs. We're confident the insight gained from this tool will allow SCAN to expand the personalized support they already offer their members."
About Rally Health, Inc.
Rally Health, Inc. is a consumer-centric digital health company that makes it easy for individuals to take charge of their health and collaborates with health plans, health care providers, and employers to engage consumers. The company's flagship offering is Rally®, a leading digital health platform that delivers web and mobile solutions to help people manage their employee benefits, health and well-being, and health care needs. Nearly 55 million consumers have access to the Rally platform through more than 200,000 employers, and health plans including UnitedHealthcare and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. With eight offices across the U.S., Rally Health has been working since 2010 to transform the consumer health experience. Rally Health is part of the Optum business of UnitedHealth Group. For more information, please visit www.RallyHealth.com.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 220,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.