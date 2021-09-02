SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegro Medspa announced two powerful non-surgical skin rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments, Scarlet SRF and Agnes RF, are now exclusively available at their Northern California locations.
Scarlet SRF is a procedure that combines two dermal therapies, radiofrequency (RF) and microneedling, to fight the signs of aging in a targeted way. Described as a "non-surgical facelift", patients who have the Scarlet SRF treatment report increased firmness and decreased sagging skin. Using short-pulse radiofrequency, the FDA approved therapy delivers the RF energy below the skin's surface with specialized microneedles that promote the production of collagen. With a Scarlet scalp treatment, Allegro's specialists can specifically address the treatment of forehead wrinkles, drooping eyebrows, crow's feet around the eyes, sagging of the cheeks and mouth, smile lines, and sagging skin surrounding the jaw, an area that otherwise is typically treated via surgical intervention.
"We're very excited for our patients because the Scarlet SRF and Agnes RF treatments can address so many common aging concerns with minimal downtime." Said the doctors at Allegro Medspa. "Both procedures combine different radio frequencies and are proven safe and highly effective and are now exclusively available at Allegro."
Originally developed as a permanent solution for acne, the Agnes RF treatment combines radiofrequency and microneedling to provide face, jaw, and eye rejuvenation. The minimally invasive procedure can be used on any skin tone or type and has won rave patient reviews for its ability to decrease eye puffiness and eye bags and tighten the neck and jowl area. Agnes RF is also used to improve skin texture, address the appearance of enlarged pores, and decrease the appearance of wrinkles and scars. Commonly used to address teenage acne, the treatment can also be used for individuals under the age of 18 provided they have shown consent by a parent or guardian. Treatments are short, usually lasting only a few minutes, and use insulated microneedles that provide additional protection for surrounding skin tissue.
"We're one of a select few Northern California providers approved to administer these customizable treatments." Read a joint statement by Allegra's group of board-certified plastic surgeons including Drs. Heather Furnas, Francisco Canales, and Eric Culbertson. "Our clientele will be thrilled with the results of these treatments and the speed with which we can administer Scarlet SRF and Agnes RF, often in just a short appointment, is also a bonus for our busy patients."
Anyone who would like to learn more about the Scarlet SRF and Agnes Rf procedures is encouraged to visit the Allegro MedSpa's website and book a consultation.
