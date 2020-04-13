BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scavolini by Cucina Moda, established in 2010 by owners Niki Serras, Alisha Serras and Brian Gamache, exclusive dealers of Scavolini brand cabinetry in Michigan, Illinois and Massachusetts, today announced they will donate $15,000 in the form of monetary or food donations to feed front line hospital staff in each one of the cities their stores reside.
In Boston, food from FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca will be delivered to Boston Children's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. In Chicago, a $5,000 donation was made to Rush University's COVID-19 response fund. In Detroit, food from Detroit Wing Company and Mootz Pizzeria + Bar will be delivered to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak and Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, respectively. In Ann Arbor, a $2,500 donation was made to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Ann Arbor-based restaurant group Mainstreet Ventures, devoted to raising funds to feed hospital staff at University of Michigan Medicine.
"We all have someone we know on the front lines of this pandemic, whether it be a healthcare employee working tirelessly to heal the sick and keep the rest of us safe or a family member or friend seeking treatment themselves," said Niki Serras, partner, Cucina Moda "These donations are a small token of our gratitude to these heroes, who are risking their own health, safety and that of their families to combat a rapidly-spreading virus that has affected us all."
With a rich history in the kitchen industry dating back 50 years, Scavolini brand cabinetry has developed an unmatched reputation throughout the world. As an industry leader, Scavolini sets design trends and establishes the standard for quality cabinetry and offers dozens of models, hundreds of finishes and thousands of accessories making them versatile and capable of meeting every taste and exceeding every expectation.
