FRANKFURT, Germany, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schlafender Hase, the global leader in intelligent, automated text and graphic proofreading software for sensitive, high-volume packaging and labeling requirements, celebrates its 20th birthday on May 1. The Frankfurt-based company will mark the occasion with special offers.
"We look back at 20 years of success," said Frank Hessler, CEO of Schlafender Hase. "Thanks to the hard work of the whole team, we are not just growing old, we seem to be getting better with age. Last year was the company's best. With new product features and improved support and training, we look forward to continuing our success story."
As an expression of its commitment to growth the company has added members to both its sales and development teams. Last year the company introduced TVT Connect, an Application Programming Interface (API) that makes it possible to connect the company's flagship proofreading software TVT®, the Text Verification Tool®, and all of its functionalities to any information management system, either web-based or online. Later this year, the company is scheduled to introduce its new TVT Barcode module. The TVT Barcode module will enable users to identify, detect and decode all barcodes relevant to users in the highly regulated pharma and medical devices industry.
About Schlafender Hase
Since Schlafender Hase® introduced TVT®, the Text Verification Tool, this software has taken the lead in providing intelligent, automated text and graphic proofreading solutions for the most highly regulated industries. Schlafender Hase's clients include the world's leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies. TVT is also used by other industries where increased productivity and error-free labeling and packaging are essential, for example, pre-media, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The company recently introduced TVT Connect, a platform which makes it possible to easily connect TVT with any information management system. Schlafender Hase is proud to be known for product quality, service excellence and customer success. The year 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the company's founding in 2001. Schlafender Hase is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, with a North American division in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
