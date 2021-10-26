FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TVT Barcode is an add-on module that has been released with the new TVT® Version 10.2. It has been designed for use across all industries, including the highly regulated pharmaceutical and medical devices industries.
Mike Baird, Director of Product Management at Schlafender Hase, explains: "TVT Barcode meets life sciences requirements and specifications, such as life sciences, health authority and country specific codes. These include 2D Data Matrix and QR codes, Laetus Codes (also known as Pharma Codes), used to control pharma packaging production, country and health authority specific codes, through to the more retail-focused codes such as the EAN (European Article Number) and UPC (Universal Product Code) families.
"We recognized a clear need among customers to achieve more realistic results and greater accuracy in the digital verification of barcodes, and this has been our entire focus throughout the development of TVT Barcode."
TVT Barcode is the latest in a line of add-on modules that includes TVT Spelling and TVT Artwork, as well as TVT Connect, an Application Programming Interface (API) that makes it possible to integrate all functionalities of the company's automated proofreading software, TVT® (Text Verification Tool®), with any information management system. Through these, the company is reinforcing its commitment to solutions that support completely digital workflows.
"As a user-driven company, Schlafender Hase is responding to an industry that is becoming even more highly regulated," explains Frank Hessler, Managing Director of Schlafender Hase. "Customers came to us as they were not completely satisfied with the quality of the other solutions they were trying. TVT Barcode meets their needs for a solution tailored to digital files, and the regulatory requirements for these digital files. TVT Barcode is validated while providing the complete audit trail required for Life Sciences."
TVT Barcode is built on the newly released TVT 10.2, Schlafender Hase's latest version of its Text Verification Tool for automated proofreading, which has over 100 new features and enhancements.
About Schlafender Hase:
Since Schlafender Hase® introduced TVT®, the Text Verification Tool®, this software has taken the lead in providing intelligent, automated text and graphic proofreading solutions for the most highly regulated industries. Schlafender Hase's clients include the world's leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies where increased productivity and error-free labeling and packaging are essential. The company recently introduced TVT Connect, a platform which makes it possible to easily connect TVT with any information management system. Schlafender Hase is proud to be known for product quality, service excellence and customer success. The year 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the company's founding in 2001. Schlafender Hase is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, with a North American division in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
