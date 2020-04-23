ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx today announced a new partnership with SOMA, the Student Osteopathic Medical Association, which represents the largest network of osteopathic medical students in the United States.
As a part of this partnership, SOMA becomes a charter member of ScholarRx's Global Medical Student Alliance, which is designed to empower student organizations with the tools and expertise to build medical education content that is often missing from the curriculum.
This partnership will focus on developing curriculum on policy platforms that are critical to SOMA, including but not limited to:
- Social justice
- Osteopathic principles and practice
- Diversity/inclusion
- Health equity
- Global health
Along with helping to drive and develop this curriculum, SOMA members will be granted access to these materials through the Rx Bricks digital learning system developed by ScholarRx.
SOMA's President, Clara Hofman, stated, "SOMA recognizes part of what makes a well-rounded student means engaging in experiences outside the medical school curriculum. Through our partnership with ScholarRx, we hope to conceptualize important topics surrounding healthcare advocacy and equip students in these areas to positively impact the future of our profession."
Dr. Tao Le, founder and CEO of ScholarRx, comments, "Through the Global Medical Student Alliance, we are excited to partner with SOMA to address deep education needs at a global and societal level and help medical students define, build, and learn the key content that may be missing from the standard curriculum."
About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that will empower medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.
About SOMA: Since its inception in March of 1970, SOMA has represented the voice of osteopathic medical students. We are an organization committed to advocacy within the medical profession and support of osteopathic medical students through the challenges of medical school. We know that medical school comes with a unique set of challenges, so we leverage our connections and resources to make the journey just a little bit easier.