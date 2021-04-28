NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SchoolCare announced today the appointment of Kevin McDonald as Chief Growth Officer. With more than 25 years in the healthcare industry, McDonald brings deep experience and a successful track record of business development in the payer sector.
SchoolCare is the leading provider of student health records software in K-12 schools, powering the health of 1.6 million students across 29 states. SchoolCare's platform enables nurses to chart health events electronically, allows district leaders to view health compliance reports, and engages parents in their children's health, all provided at no cost to parents and schools. The company partners with states, managed care organizations, and health systems to connect students to clinically appropriate, high quality care.
"Kevin's extensive healthcare experience with states and payers will help advance our vision of connected health tech infrastructure in K-12 schools," said Brett Shamosh, Chief Executive Officer of SchoolCare. "It is vital for states and payers to become more connected to the great work that happens in our K-12 school health offices, particularly for under-resourced families. I'm very excited to have Kevin work closely with states and payers to strengthen this connection."
McDonald has held leadership roles in the provider and payer consulting space with companies that include HMS, Cotiviti, and PCG, among others. He brings to SchoolCare expertise in business development, corporate strategy, operations, new product introduction and client engagement. Most recently, he was a member of the management team that successfully sold PE--backed Discovery Health Partners where he, as the CGO, doubled annual sales while increasing client satisfaction. He has worked extensively in the Medicaid MCO space which is a key SchoolCare client constituency.
"What I appreciated immediately upon meeting the SchoolCare team is their mission-based commitment to improved health outcomes for children, and that passion is deep in their DNA", McDonald explained when asked about his decision to join SchoolCare. "This is an area of great opportunity and SchoolCare's innovative approach well supports its goal to drive outcome improvements for students in every state in the country. I'm thrilled to join the team and look forward to partnering with payers to grow the number of lives positively impacted by this state-of-the-art-solution."
Kevin earned his BA in Economics and MBA in Health Systems Administration from Union College in Schenectady, NY.
About SchoolCare
