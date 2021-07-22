ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schultz and Myers, a personal injury law firm in St. Louis, Missouri, announced they received the honor of being recognized as "Missouri's Best" in the category of Compensation Law by Missouri Magazine. The firm offers clients the benefit of eleven years of experience in personal injury law. It is well known for its excellence in serving clients with integrity and transparency. Schultz and Myers has a respected track record in winning a high percentage of cases—resulting in significant financial rewards for clients. Based in St. Louis, the firm takes on personal injury claims in the state of Missouri as well as in Illinois and Arkansas.
"Our focus is fighting for those who have been wrongfully injured and getting the best settlements and verdicts possible for our clients," said Josh Myers, Managing Partner of Schultz and Myers. "Our goal is to be the best personal injury law firm in St. Louis and throughout the Midwest. This is why we have devoted our work exclusively to handling personal injury cases. By fighting for maximum justice, we believe the result is more than just getting the best settlements we can, but also helping to create a safer community.
This is the second year in a row that the Schultz & Myers Law Firm has been awarded "Missouri's Best" by Missouri Magazine. Every year the magazine conducts a poll accepting nominations for law firms all throughout Missouri to be named "Missouri's Best" in the field of Compensation Law. In other words, Missouri Magazine is seeking to find who Missouri's vote as the best personal injury law firm in Missouri. An award ceremony for the honor was recently hosted at the Four Seasons Lodge in Lake Ozark, Missouri.
Schultz & Myers exclusively represents people injured in cases such as car accidents, bicycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, workers compensation and dangerous drug reactions. To explore whether harm has been done and merits compensation, Schultz and Myers offers a free consultation and evaluation to explore new cases and advise on how to move forward. To inquire about a personal injury case, call (314) 444-4444.
