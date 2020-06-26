FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the rapidly evolving field of sports nutrition, a few key factors can make or break a company's success. Up and coming sports nutrition brands have some fierce competition in the supplement market, and many brands simply find ways to recreate the same products, but Armourgenix® has been leading the way for research-based, high-quality supplements since their inception.
Armourgenix® offers clean, well-researched products for every step of the training process, incorporating their signature, natural hemp complex into their products in a variety of forms. Armourgenix® creates powders along with pre-workout and recovery formulas for all types of athletes. Armourgenix® also makes their own roll-on gym-gel, Recovergenix, for athletes who want immediate relief that is easy to apply anywhere.
Hemp complex has been a game-changing ingredient for sports nutrition products since hemp is rich in amino acids linked with recovery. Armourgenix® hemp complex is versatile in the way it is applied to products, both for internal use in their pre and post-workout powders, and as a topical in their roll-on gel.
Though Armourgenix® does also offer a whey protein supplement, the brand says they would like to emphasize the power of plant-based workout formulas, which is why all products excluding the whey formula are entirely plant-based. All of Armourgenix®'s products are non-GMO as the company takes pride in sourcing high-quality ingredients, and all of their hemp complex is certified THC-free, so they can be used by a variety of customers.
Quality and transparency in hemp ingredients is extremely important in this burgeoning industry. While low-quality products in the market may cause some skepticism when it comes to the potency or effectiveness of hemp-derived products, Armourgenix® strength is in their transparency. Every step of the way Armourgenix® is clear about its purpose and product composition and includes links to evidence-based research on its company website.
This level of clarity and ingredient research is what earned Armourgenix® their fame as a trusted newcomer to the supplemental health market. Sports nutrition is a competitive industry, and customers remain loyal when they find a brand that they can trust. In a field where the customer base is well versed in health science, and how their body best responds to certain products, it can be difficult to break through in a saturated market and build a new customer base.
Armourgenix® has risen to every challenge of the supplemental health industry so far. The brand currently sells their products through their own website, as well as some of the country's largest e-commerce retailers. Armourgenix® is looking forward to future expansion throughout the United States, both online and in stores as early as 2020.
