CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brain Balance has announced a new program designed to help adults who want to improve focus, anxiety, memory, organization and overall performance without the use of medication. Through the program, Brain Balance helps adults with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) symptoms understand how their unique brain functions and create a tailored plan to work towards success.
"The demand for adult ADHD help is skyrocketing – and so is the demand for a non-drug alternative for managing these symptoms," says Rebecca Jackson, VP of Programs and Outcomes and Board Certified Cognitive Specialist at Brain Balance. "The people reaching out to Brain Balance are either trying to avoid medication, or feel like the medication they're on is not enough."
The Brain Balance Program® is a non-medical, integrative training program that has helped kids and young adults with ADHD for more than 12 years. It is comprehensive in nature, incorporating proven methods from many disciplines of brain performance all into one program – from nutrition and exercise to sensory and cognitive engagement. Participants can expect:
- A dedicated personal performance coach to assess areas of strengths and opportunities to help reach your goals
- Individualized sessions with a nutrition coach to develop a tailored nutrition plan for your peak performance
- Measurable data on your progress and what it represents in terms of the goals you've set for yourself
Jackson adds, "In adults, ADHD can impact attention, organization, stress management, mood, relationships and overall performance. The Brain Balance Program is designed to help adults overcome these challenges and unlock their full potential."
The Brain Balance Program is available as an at-home program or at a local Brain Balance center in select markets. For more information or updates on when an adult program will be available at your nearest Brain Balance center, visit BrainBalance.com.
About Brain Balance
Brain Balance offers a personalized, non-drug program helping individuals improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and academic performance. The program takes an integrative approach to strengthening brain connectivity through sensory engagement, physical development, cognition and nutrition. Over the past decade and across more than 100 locations, this unique and effective program has helped over 50,000 individuals create a brighter path for their future. Visit BrainBalance.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Stephanie Sladek, Brain Balance, 1 (510) 817-2786 Ext: 73, media@brainbalancecenters.com
SOURCE Brain Balance