DURHAM, N.C., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciMed Solutions today announced the release of Compound Scout, a high-throughput adjuvant screening software initially developed for use by the Duke Human Vaccine Institute (DHVI). Compound Scout is now available for use by small to mid-sized labs and primary researchers in a scalable software as a service (SaaS) model.

"We continually face novel and mutating viruses and bacteria that require the development of new vaccines and pharmaceuticals," says Adam Stasio, president of SciMed Solutions. "Storing, managing, and analyzing high-throughput screening data efficiently and effectively has been out of reach for many primary researchers and smaller, independent labs. We are offering Compound Scout in a scalable SaaS version that makes it affordable for researchers, enabling them to accurately increase their testing speed and help new vaccines and medications get to market more quickly." Compound Scout was developed to increase testing capacity for adjuvant and drug screening, biopharmaceutical development, and vaccine research.

About SciMed Solutions

SciMed Solutions builds innovative software products and provides consulting services to streamline workflows and increase efficiency so researchers can focus on your core mission. Located in downtown Durham, North Carolina, SciMed has been developing software since 2003. Learn more about SciMed Solutions at www.scimedsolutions.com or visit the Compound Scout website at www.compoundscout.com.

 

