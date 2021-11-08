RENTON, Wash., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located at 4300 Talbot Road South # 305, in Renton, WA, Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates provides the very best in comprehensive dentistry. This clinic has recently earned the title of 2021 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that helps consumers easily locate exceptional, reputable dentists and physicians in their area. Dentists, hygienists and other staff members at Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates in Renton all strive to make the dental experience as comfortable and enjoyable as possible, building strong connections and personalizing every visit. The extra effort has paid off, as the wonderful patient reviews and testimonials from existing and past patients have helped the practice earn the distinction of being recognized as a 2021 Top Patient Rated Renton Dentist.
The skilled professionals at Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates offer comprehensive services for the entire family, keeping smiles healthy and looking beautiful by providing general, restorative, cosmetic and sedation dentistry. The cutting-edge clinic offers a wide selection of advanced dental care services in a relaxed and family-friendly environment and is equipped with innovative dental technology to provide efficient and extraordinary dental care for every patient. The highly-skilled dentists at this practice provide a wide range of options under one roof, including dental cleanings, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening and many advanced procedures. Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates works to help patients achieve their oral health goals and accepts most types of dental insurance and has other payment options to help make dental care affordable for any budget. All of the team members at the clinic in Renton genuinely care about the comfort, health and well-being of patients, and they go above and beyond to provide the excellent care that patients deserve.
"Providing exceptional care for patients in Renton is our top priority, and we are so thrilled to be recognized by Find Local Doctors," says Dr. Scott A. Babin
More about Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates:
Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates offers a wide selection of advanced dental care services in a warm and inviting environment. Their offices in Edmonds and Renton are equipped with innovative dental technology to provide efficient and exceptional dental care for patients. They can handle all types of preventive and routine dental care needs, as well as specialized treatments. To find out more about the services offered at Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates, please call (425)-227-7788 for the Reston clinic or (425)-775-1766 for the Edmonds location. Visit the website http://www.scottbabindds.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Media Contact
Leah Martin, Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates, 425-227-7788, leah.martin@comcast.net
SOURCE Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates