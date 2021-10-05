MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specific Diagnostics today announced the appointment of Scott Mendel to its Board of Advisors. Mr. Mendel is an industry veteran with over 30 years in public and private corporate leadership. Mr. Mendel had served since 2020 as the Chief Executive Officer of public company GenMark, overseeing its rapid growth to $200M in annual sales, and the process that led to its purchase by Roche Diagnostics for $1.8B in Q2 of this year. Mr. Mendel had previously served as GenMark's COO and CFO, and has extensive experience both in finance and manufacturing scale-up, as well as general commercial operations and strategy. Prior to joining GenMark, Mr. Mendel held CFO positions at The Active Network and GE Healthcare.
"Scott is a highly regarded leader in this industry and will bring great value to our company," said Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, Specific's CEO. "He is joining Specific's distinguished Advisory Board at the perfect time as we move into commercialization of the Reveal product in Europe and soon the US. His 8 year experience helping to navigate GenMark to a superb outcome in a competitive market speaks for itself. I look forward to working with him closely across a wide range of activities."
"I am glad to welcome my former GenMark colleague and CEO to Specific at this critical time in our commercial launch," noted Johnny Ek, Specific CFO and former GenMark CFO. "Scott's expertise in rapid diagnostics along with his operational business acumen are perfectly suited to help Specific capitalize on the opportunity we have to bring a winning rapid AST system to this critical unmet need in the market."
"I'm honored and excited to a be part of the Specific Diagnostics' Advisory Board," said Mr. Mendel. "I've long been impressed with Specifics' technology and rapid AST solution. There is a clear need for a rapid AST to compliment rapid ID and based on the Reveal system's throughput, ease of use and price, it's poised for wide-spread adoption."
Mr. Mendel holds a B.S. in finance from Indiana University Bloomington and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.
Media Contact
Jeffrey Holman, Specific Diagnostics, 3176179153, jholman@specificdx.com
SOURCE Specific Diagnostics