TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SCP & CO, a private equity firm based in Tampa, Florida, is bringing together the area's leading digital health investment experts on Friday, May 14th, at 9 am EST at the Embarc Collective (802 E. Whiting Street, Tampa, Florida) to discuss how their organizations are taking advantage of opportunities to advance value-based care for patients. The event, held in person and via Zoom, celebrates National Hospital Week, which runs from May 9-15, 2021, and is an opportunity to highlight our hospitals, health systems, health care workers, and the innovative ways they are supporting the needs of their community members, especially during this pandemic.
Attendees can expect an engaging conversation about recent developments in the industry with a local focus. Executives will share insights into the barriers and opportunities for digital health, their business goals for investing in this market, the impacts of COVID-19 on healthcare technology adoption, and the impacts to consumers from digital health investment.
The digital health experts assembled for this event represent a cross-section of entrepreneurs, investors, and technology executives who are active participants in the digital health economy. They include: Scott Arnold, EVP and CIO of Tampa General Hospital; Bryan Crino, President of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company; Rachel Feinman, VP of TGH Innoventures; and David Medvedeff, CEO of Aspen RxHealth.
Moderating the panel is Randy Parker, Founder and CEO of GeniusRx, a full-service digital pharmacy that simplifies the process of managing medications through a combination of convenient packaging, modern technology, and personalized service. Prior to founding GeniusRx, Randy was the founder and CEO of the telemedicine company MDLIVE, where he established deep industry relationships at the highest levels with a broad range of the country's premier health organizations.
"SCP & CO is pleased to host this world class panel of healthtech executives on a single stage to share their valuable insights" said Scott Feuer, CEO of SCP & CO. "Attendees will hear from the most respected members of digital health investment community who have made the Tampa Bay region a robust center of healthcare technology innovation," Feuer added.
Healthtech investment is experiencing meteoric growth. It's estimated that by 2026, spending in digital health will total $221 Billion. To take advantage of this market, significant sums of money are being invested in new technologies and startup companies. The breadth of opportunities in this market is wide, and trends are emerging in telemedicine, remote diagnostics, interoperability, personalized care, upskilling workers, and mental health. The 1Q of 2021 saw the largest dollar value of investment in history for digital health, with total funding raised over $6.7 billion. Over 20 different companies had financing rounds of $100 million or higher.
The discussion will take place in person, and it will also be broadcast online. For more information about how to attend or watch remotely, please contact us.
SCP & CO:
SCP & CO is a Tampa, Florida private investment firm investing in middle market businesses where we can provide capital and strategic resources to accelerate growth and build stronger companies. Since our inception in 2002, our principals have completed over $1.8 billion in transaction volume over 80+ transactions. In January, 2021, we sponsored SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company, a SPAC focused on acquiring a healthcare technology business. For more information on Nasdaq: SHAC please visit http://www.shacspac.com
Registration Contact:
Matt Kemp
Operating Principal
SCP & CO
2909 W. Bay to Bay Blvd.
Suite 300
Tampa, FL 33629
Media Contact:
Michelle Damico Communications
Office: (312) 423-6627
Media Contact
SOURCE SCP & CO