EDGEWATER, Md., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Residents at South River Healthcare Center will soon enjoy scratch cooking and enhanced dining services thanks to a partnership with Culinary Services Group (CSG). The company took over dining services at the community September 1st, 2021. While South River was considering returning to in-house dining, they believe the partnership with CSG offers them the enhanced dining experience, improved on-site leadership and level of support they were seeking.
"We see food and the overall dining experience as a big differentiator for families looking for a long-term care community for their loved ones." – Scott Alme, Vice President of Business Development, Culinary Services Group
As a short-term recovery center, some of the residents at South River are younger than at a typical nursing home, allowing the food management company to have more creativity with cooking styles and appealing plate presentation. Their goal for all residents is to maximize the opportunity for hospitality and customer service interaction among residents. CSG also hopes that success at South River will open doors to other CommuniCare properties. South River is one of more than ninety properties under the CommuniCare umbrella.
"CSG has been amazing from day one. They embraced us and made us feel valued and respected. I am looking forward to working with them and appreciate the care and support they have given us" - Lillie Perrine, Chef Manager
For now, residents are receiving meals in their rooms due to Covid restrictions, but the community has a few dining rooms that they hope to transition back to point-of-service dining experiences in the near future with the guidance and leadership of Culinary Services Group.
For more information about CSG and their dining service solutions for senior care facilities please visit their website.
Media Contact
Karen White, Culinary Services Group, +1 (443) 952-8156, kwhite@csgfood.com
Aidan Guilfoyle, United Methodist Family Services, 540-400-9033, aidang@hodgespart.com
SOURCE Culinary Services Group