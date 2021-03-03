NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScreenPoint Medical BV, Europe's leading developer of AI systems for breast care has announced the introduction of Transpara powered by FusionAI, now improved and enhanced, at the European Congress of Radiology event. 8 more studies from Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands using Transpara will be presented at ECR this year.
Transpara has been in use in over 20 countries around the world for several years now and the latest clinical studies reveal major new benefits for Radiologists and patients alike including:
- Up to 35% of exams with interval cancers found on earlier mammograms
- Up to 70% of exams can now be confidently labelled as normal to help reduce workload for increasingly pressured radiologists.
- Transpara matches the performance of specialist breast Radiologists in both 2D and 3D
What's more Transpara is up to 28% more accurate than a year ago helping to catch more cancers and earlier
Professor Nico Karssemeijer, the CEO of Netherlands-based ScreenPoint Medical said, "Transpara powered by FusionAI takes deep learning artificial intelligence for 2D and 3D mammography to a whole new level opening up new possibilities for decision support, single reading, workload reduction and personalized screening.
"We are now able to bring new features to the market faster than before giving radiologists a wider range of options to implement breast AI. Transpara powered by FusionAI is setting the new benchmark for breast AI backed up by clinical evidence," he said.
Our clinical partners who have been using and evaluating Transpara across Europe agree.
NETHERLANDS
Dr Alex Wanders, research collaborator and Radiologist in the Netherlands: "Transpara can give the screening radiologist a wake-up call to review a mammogram again. As a result, incorrect decisions can be reduced."
Dr Ritse Mann, Radiologist, UMC Radboud in the Netherlands: "Transpara is like having a colleague providing a second opinion, I use it routinely for clinical mammography when in doubt."
Dr Jan-Kees van Rooden, Radiologist from the Dutch breast cancer screening program region Southwest: "AI is here to stay, embrace it , incorporate it into daily practice."
SWEDEN
Dr Hakan.Gustafsson, AI coordinator for Region Östergötland, Sweden: "We plan to clinically evaluate the performance of Transpara in a large prospective study. The overall aim of the study is to evaluate if Transpara can increase the quality of breast cancer screening in Östergötland County and at the same time reduce the workload of the breast radiologists."
GERMANY
Professor Sylvia H Heywang-Köbrunner, Radiologist, Head of the Referenzzentrum Mammographie Munich, Germany: "Transpara may allow discriminating studies, which require more attention and selection of those, which may be handled with single reading for example. It may thus contribute significantly to both risk adapted screening and optimum assignment of resources."
FRANCE
Dr Jerraya, Associate Radiologist, Artois Radiologie, France: "Transpara can help us identify very likely normal mammograms in large screening volumes that may not need a second reading. It allows faster reading, could reduce time and costs of second reading. "
SPAIN
Dr. Alvarez Benito, Radiologist, Hospital Universitario Reina Sofia, Cordoba, Spain: "From the studies we did with Transpara, the conclusion was that it could help safely reduce screening workload. This could really help to address the radiology workforce issues that are faced in many countries."
Transpara 1.7.0 is CE marked. Transpara 1.6.0 is FDA cleared. Some features may not be available in all countries, please check with your local representative. https://screenpoint-medical.com/evidence/
Media Contact
David Lee, ScreenPoint Medical, +44 7470299318, david.lee@screenpointmed.com
SOURCE ScreenPoint Medical