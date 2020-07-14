CHICAGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ScriptSquare, L.L.C., A digital healthcare company, today announces that it has partnered with Pharmacist Moms Group L.L.C., a group of 35,000+ pharmacist moms, to provide a national prescription discount card developed for pharmacists and their patients.
Tom Orsini, Founder and CEO, said, "We are extremely excited to partner with the Pharmacist Moms Group. Their impact and reach with Pharmacist Moms across the country is unparalleled. We believe they are uniquely positioned to make a difference in the Pharmacist Moms' life and their patients."
Suzanne Soliman, PharmD, BCMAS, Founder, Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG) said, "We are excited to partner with ScriptSquare and offer a way for patients to save money on prescriptions. This card was developed by pharmacists and makes it easy for patients. Especially in today's COVID-19 new normal we live in, we need to find ways to help improve patient access to the important medications they need." -
About ScriptSquare, L.L.C.
ScriptSquare is a digital healthcare company focused on helping millions of Americans find affordable and convenient healthcare.
About Pharmacist Moms Group, L.L.C.
Founded in 2017, PhMG's goal is to help mothers in pharmacy support one another in trying to balance their personal lives as well as their careers. With over 35,000 members, over 6MM posts, comments and reaction in 2019, and 85,000+ followers, they are the leading organization for pharmacist women in the United States.