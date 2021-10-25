Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA) announces its 49th annual awards fundraiser, the Barangay Awards, on Nov. 5, 2021, produced and hosted by SIPA, one of the oldest and largest Filipino American non-profit organizations in the country, based in Historic Filipinotown, Los Angeles. Give to SIPA via a monthly pledge or a one-time, tax-deductible donation at SIPAcares.org.