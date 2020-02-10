Seattle Genetics and Astellas Announce Updated Results from Phase 1b/2 Trial of PADCEV(TM) (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) in Combination with Immune Therapy Pembrolizumab as Investigational First-Line Treatment for Advanced Bladder Cancer

- After Median Follow-Up of 11.5 Months, 73 Percent of Patients Had Confirmed Tumor Response with Majority of Responses Still Ongoing; No New Safety Signals Observed for the Combination - - Findings To Be Presented During an Oral Session at the 2020 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium -