OTTAWA, Ill., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating and Veterans Advantage, PBC announced a new exclusive offer on healthy meal delivery plans for Veterans Advantage members who are VetRewards subscribers.
Veterans Advantage members save 10% off meal delivery plans of either 1200, 1500, or 2000 calories per day of dietician-recommended food. With delivery nationwide, the menu is designed to also help support heart health, diabetes, kidney disease, and overall wellness.
"We are thrilled to partner with Seattle Sutton's and embrace our shared mission to improve the lifestyle of military members and their families through nutritious dining," said Scott Higgins, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Veterans Advantage and a U.S. Army Veteran. "This benefit will help the military community to eat healthily with convenience."
Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating meal delivery plans are fresh, ready-to-eat diet meals delivered directly. They're flexible, so it's easy to change plans, skip weeks, or cancel at any time. Unlike other meal delivery services, everything arrives fresh instead of frozen to help maintain a healthy diet.
"It's our honor to offer service members exclusive discounts through our new partnership with Veterans Advantage," says Ray Anderes, CEO of Seattle Sutton's. "We seek to bring dietician designed meals to help them manage weight, battle health issues, recover from illness, and be their energetic best. It is wonderful to be able to bring these benefits to our nation's military, veterans and their families."
To take advantage of this discount, visit members.veteransadvantage.com.
About Seattle Sutton's
Seattle Sutton's is a healthy meal delivery service that is 100% focused on helping you improve your health with quality, nutritious meals you'll love. It offers portion control, clean ingredients, and nutritionist-recommended recipes. They take honesty and transparency seriously. You know exactly what you're signing up for – no subscription is required, and you can cancel at any time. Although their full 21 meal per week plan is recommended for maximum weight loss benefits, they also offer the option to order 12 or 9 meals per week, giving you the flexibility to dine out or cook a few meals at home as well.
About Veterans Advantage
Veterans Advantage, PBC, a registered public benefit corporation, is a military marketing, media and technology company with a socially responsible mission of delivering greater respect, recognition and rewards to its members and their families for service to our country. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine, Veterans Advantage provides a platform for companies to create and promote exclusive offers for their customers who are active-duty military, veterans, and their families enrolled in Veterans Advantage. Our Veterans Advantage team is passionate about advocating for the creation of new, lifestyle-enhancing benefits for our members with VetRewards, our premium subscription plan, and redeemed with the VetRewards Card ID. We work with our Fortune 500 partner coalition of travel industry leaders, top brand-name retailers and major service providers offering technology to seamlessly verify their customer's military status and protect their offers from fraud and dilution while delivering A Real Thank You® to the men and women who have given so much to protect our freedoms.
